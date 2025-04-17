‘Magpies supporters deserving of credit’ says Chorley boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Chorley boss Andy Preece saluted the club’s fans for the part they have played in driving their bid to earn promotion to the National League this season.

​The Magpies go to Buxton on Good Friday hoping to get a result which will help earn a play-off place come the end of the campaign in the National League North.

“The support will make a difference,” Preece told Chorley FC TV. “I’m sure they’ll have a lot there as well – it’s a critical game for both teams. They do make a lot of noise there, it can be quite a hostile place to go there. Who knows, it could be another hot one again.

“Our away support has been fantastic as well as at home, just the momentum we’ve got from almost the start of the season with getting more fans through the gate.

Andy Preece with a young Magpies fan (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

“And just the feel between the fans and the players has been just magnificent, so they’ve been with us all the way.”

And Preece (above) added: “They stayed behind today, clapping us off (against Marine). There’ll be clubs who’ve drawn at home who probably get booed off or whatever, and that’s never happened here.

“They know they’re with us, they get it, they know how well these lads are doing and that means a lot...it means a lot to all of us, and we’ll keep fighting, we’ll keep trying to at least hold on to the position that we’re in and keep going and end up in the play-offs at the end of the season.”