Magpies striker Connor Hall believes new boy Jack Sampson could be the perfect foil for him

Former Morecambe and Southport forward Sampson returned to Victory Park this month – making the move from neighbours AFC Fylde.

It’s a timely acquisition by boss Jamie Vermiglio especially after losing talisman Cardwell, who departed for Southend United last month.

Diminutive striker Hall enjoyed playing alongside target man Cardwell and he has seen similar traits in Sampson, who has yet to make his second debut for the club after games against Boston United and York City were both postponed.

Connor Hall (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

It is very likely that the pair will line-up together for the trip to Darlington this weekend.

“I think Harry leaving was a blow for everybody if I am being honest,” said Hall.

“For the last sort of year and half he has been brilliant for us. A lot of what we did went through him.

“It is always bad when a key player leaves but at the same time it was a really good move for him and so I wish him all the best.

“I feel like we have good enough players to fill his spot. Players like Brad Holmes, Jacob Blyth and Millenic Alli.

“Obviously Jack Sampson has come in and it seems like we could complement each other.

“I have not played a game with him yet, but we have had a few sessions together in training.

“He seems technically good and is quite a big lad as well so feel like he’s going to be a similar player to what Harry was.”

While the weather has left the Magpies kicking their heels, leaders Gateshead have managed to play – and have opened up a gap at the top of the National League North.

They are six points clear of Brackley Town, in second, and a whopping 18 points clear of the fifth-placed Magpies, albeit having played three games more.

Hall concedes it is going to be difficult to chase down Gateshead, but the Magpies will not give up without a fight.

“We have got a lot of games coming up,” he said. “So we are sort of thinking of just getting as many points on the board as we can before the end of March and go from there.”

Elsewhere, fourth-placed AFC Fylde are away to Blyth Spartans. Southport head to Hereford.