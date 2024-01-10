​Magpies stalwart Graham Watkinson has stepped down as club secretary

​Former Chorley co-owner Graham Watkinson has stepped down as club secretary – and will be replaced by Steve Arnold.

Magpies stalwart Watkinson has served in the role for 14 years – and became owner of the club alongside former chairman Ken Wright in 2017.

However, the pair relinquished control of the club last year following Prince Yemoh’s successful takeover, but Watkinson continued to serve on the Board.

​Watkinson's steadfast leadership guided the club through promotions, cup runs and a long-list of memorable moments. His unwavering commitment ensured the club's prominence through both triumphant and challenging times.

Chorley FC chairman Ken Wright and secretary Graham Watkinson sign the lease for the club's ground

Manager Andy Preece said: ”I’ve enjoyed working closely with Graham since my involvement with the club. He has been a constant support with many football and non-football related activities.

“Together we’ve had many highs but experienced some real lows. He has navigated the club through some tough times, always driven by the club’s best interests.”

Chairman Jamie Vermiglio added: “In the game of football, people come, people go – most people don’t impact the direction of a club, a minority of people do. Graham Watkinson is one of the minority.

“Through the most turbulent times, Graham has, carried the burden of keeping our club functioning day to day, organising almost everything – the kit, the under age teams, the referees, the stewards, the food, the travel, hospitality, complaints, training venues, signings, accommodation.”

Arnold has already made a positive impact by better integrating the youth academy into the club and has ambitious goals, including securing and implementing various centralised funding projects to further develop the club.