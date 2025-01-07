​Magpies squad is close to full strength as they prepare for the second half of campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Boss Andy Preece believes his Chorley squad is returning to full strength just at the right time.

​The Magpies have endured a difficult spell prior to the Christmas period after suffering a number of injuries.

Although they battled on gamely despite being down to the barebones, it coincided with a little bump in the road which saw them tumble from top to one place outside the play-off places.

An abandoned game against Radcliffe, coupled with the postponement of their New Year’s Day home fixture against Buxton has contributed to their drop in the league table.

Joe Nolan is back from injury for Chorley (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

But they have also suffered four defeats in seven league games, when they had previously only lost two in 15.

On Saturday, they gave a good account of themselves in the FA Trophy fourth round before ultimately exiting the competition to the non-league might of Forest Green Rovers, who are favourites to make an immediate return to the Football League this season.

Particularly pleasing for Preece was seeing players such as Jack Moore, Mark Ellis and Joe Nolan back in the starting XI on Saturday after their respective injury issues.

The past few weeks has also seen key players such as Jack Sampson and Kole Hall return to the fold, while other long-term absentees Craig Hewitt and Adam Blakeman are hopefully not far off full fitness

The Magpies boast at least one game in hand on all of the teams above them in the table, with just seven points separating the top eight.

"Credit to the other lads and the lads who have come in on loan who have help us maintain our position,” said Preece, whose team travel to Darlington this weekend.

"I don’t think many teams would have been able to maintain our position at the top with the amount of players that we had out of the team.

"You can cope with one or two missing, but we’ve had six or seven out for a long period but fingers crossed, they all come back – we should be in a strong position going into the second half of the season.”