​Magpies’ sorry record at Spennymoor continues

​The Magpies poor record at The Brewery Field, which is four defeats and a draw since 2016, was momentarily forgotten about when Jon Ustabaşı hammered home his 12th of the season from 20 yards to give the visitors the lead inside two minutes.

The goal was Chorley’s first in six games at the County Durham venue, but the lead evaporated less than five minutes later when evergreen marksman Glen Taylor headed home a Mark Anderson corner to equalise.

Spennymoor spent the rest of the first half on top and hit the front just before the half hour as rapid frontman Paul Blackett cruised into the Chorley box before finishing coolly past Matt Urwin.

Andy Preece watched his Chorley team lose back-to-back games for the first time this season (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Andy Preece’s men rallied in the second half as the pace of the game dropped. Harry Scarborough, making his first league start after coming through the youth ranks at Victory Park, testing Dan Langley early on.

The hosts still possessed a threat on the counter and Urwin had to be alert to save from Blackett, before skipper Scott Leather superbly cleared off the line to deny Rob Ramshaw.

A final bit a pressure produced three corners and two Ustabaşı efforts, the second saved by a scrambling Langley, but not the goal the visitors craved.

Spennymoor Langley; Lufudu, Tait, Curtis (c), Taylor, Ramshaw, Anderson (Shanks, 86’), Ross, Kendall, Mbeka, Blackett (McKeown, 90’+3). Subs not used: Flatters, Ledger, Ravenhill.

Chorley Urwin; Henley, Smith, Leather (c), Nolan (Shenton, 66’), Whitehouse, Calveley, Ustabaşı, Finney (Blakeman, 86’), Scarborough (Johnson, 66’), Hall. Subs not used: Wilson, Drench. Attendance 1,232

Elsewhere, AFC Fylde drew 0-0 at Blyth Spartans while Southport lost 1-0 at Brackley Town.

In the NPL Premier Division, Lancaster defeated Morpeth Town 2-1 but Bamber Bridge lost 1-0 at Warrington. Clitheroe lost 1-0 at Newcastle Town in the West Division.