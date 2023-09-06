​Magpies slip to first defeat in four games

News you can trust since 1886
​​​Chorley’s four-match unbeaten run came to a crashing end on Tuesday evening as they were beaten 2-1 away at Tamworth.
By Pete Tscherewik
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Andy Preece’s side came into the midweek fixture on the back of three consecutive wins but struggled to settle into this contest in the early stages.

Tamworth hit the front after 21 minutes, Dempsey Arlott-John bundling the ball home from close range - the first shot of the night from both sides.

The Lambs doubled their lead just after the half hour, Kyle Finn the quickest off the mark as he slammed a shot through a crowd of bodies, under Matt Urwin after the ball was initially cleared off the line by Harvey Smith.

Jack Hazlehurst pulls a late goal back for Chorley (photo: @dia_images/David Airey)Jack Hazlehurst pulls a late goal back for Chorley (photo: @dia_images/David Airey)
Jack Hazlehurst pulls a late goal back for Chorley (photo: @dia_images/David Airey)
Chorley had a lot to do after the restart to get themselves back in the game but the pattern of the game continued very much the same as the first-half, as Tamworth dominated in possession.

Jack Hazelhurst was denied by Jas Singh with just under 20 minutes to go, almost everyone inside the stadium in disbelief as to how the goalkeeper kept the former’s shot out.

Andy Preece’s side looked all but down and out of the game until the second minute of stoppage time, Hazelhurst bagging his fourth goal in as many games - tapping in from Justin Johnson’s low cross.

The Magpies had one last chance to steal a point at the death but were denied by the woodwork, Mark Ellis slamming a shot against the upright with only seconds to go.

