​Magpies shot stopper Matty Urwin has agreed a new Victory Park deal

​Captain Matty Urwin has committed his future to Chorley – extending his long association with the club.

​The goalkeeper has been a fixture between the sticks at Victory Park since arriving on loan from Fleetwood Town in 2017.

He made the move permanent in 2019 and took on the armband following the departure of Scott Leather last summer.

Urwin spent part of last season on the sidelines through injury but returned to full fitness to lead the team to fourth in the National League North.

Chorley goalkeeper celebrates after saving a penalty in the shoot-out against Curzon Ashton (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

He was the hero in the play-off preliminary round as the Magpies edged past Curzon Ashton on penalties.

Unfortunately, their bid for promotion ended at the semi-final stage when they were narrowly beaten 1-0 at Brackley Town.

A veteran of the team’s NL North promotion-winning side of 2018 as well as the club’s historic run to the FA Cup fourth round in 2020, Urwin will be aiming to achieve further success in the future.

The 30-year old has made 285 appearances to date with 98 clean sheets to his name.

Boss Andy Preece said: "I'm absolutely delighted to have got this deal over the line with Matty. He has been a big cog in our machine over the years and to be able to retain him with us ahead of the 2024/25 campaign is massive for us.

“Matty has provided many a memorable moment for us over the years, so many players these days tend to jump ship for one way or another and all being well, the season ahead will get him over the 300 appearance mark which is nothing short of outstanding.

"He brings bags of experience to the table both on and off the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Carlton Ubaezuonu has joined fellow NL North outfit Scunthorpe United.

Preece revealed that the 16-goal striker had rejected the offer of a new deal at Victory Park earlier this week.