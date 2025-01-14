Magpies set their sights on reclaiming top spot in the table
After a frustrating few weeks due to an abandonment and a couple of postponements, the Magpies will hopefully get their 2025 league campaign up and running this evening when they welcome Peterborough Sports to Victory Park.
It will be the first game of a hectic schedule of fixtures which will see Preece’s men play Saturday-Tuesday for the foreseeable future.
One blessing of the recent call-offs is that it’s given the squad extra time to rest and recover, especially those players who have only just returned to fitness following long-term injury.
It also means that current injured stars Adam Blakeman and Craig Hewitt have had extra time for treatment without missing important games.
Preece knows his men have struggled with a depleted squad in recent times which has meant his men have dropped from first to ninth in the table.
However, they boast games in hand and are only one point outside the play-offs and seven points behind leaders Curzon Ashton.
"There is no reason why we can’t get the form back from when we went top of the league if we get everybody back fit,” he said.
Meanwhile, in the NWC Premier Division, Charnock Richard host Abbey Hey, while Longridge Town entertain Stockport Town.