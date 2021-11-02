Magpies set for Southport test, while Bamber Bridge host Whitby Town

The two teams have already met twice this season – with the Sandgrounders coming out on top in the FA Cup second round of qualifying.

After the teams had drawn 2-2 at Victory Park, former Magpies’ ace Marcus Carver scored a superb overhead kick to seal progression for Port in the replay at Haig Avenue.

While Liam Watson’s men were victorious on that occasion, it will be Chorley who will go into this evening’s game as the firm favourites to win.

Chorley striker Connor Hall scores against Southport when the two sides met in the FA Cup earlier this season (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

The 2-1 victory over Farsley Celtic on Saturday saw the Magpies move to third spot in the table, while Port’s 3-2 win over Chester saw them move out of the relegation zone.

“We know what Southport are about,” said Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio, whose side then travel to Hereford at the weekend.

“They are a big, strong team who can move the ball around really well and go back to front relatively quickly.”

“It’s going to be a very difficult challenge for us.”

Meanwhile, Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan could hand new signing Akiel Raffie his full league debut this evening.

Brig host Whitby Town at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium for a NPL Premier Division fixture.

Signed on loan from Fleetwood Town, the youngster came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Trophy tie at Dunston UTS.

He helped Brig fight back from 2-0 down to draw level and then notched from the spot after the tie went to a penalty shootout, although Brig ultimately went out of the competition 3-2 on penalties.

Meanwhile, striker Fin Sinclair-Smith has made his loan move to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium permanent.

The former Blackpool ace, 21, had originally signed on a temporary basis at the end of September from FC United of Manchester.

The deal will see the exciting young forward remain at Irongate until at least the end of the 2022/23 season.

In the North West Counties League Premier Division, Burscough are at home to Northwich Victoria this evening.