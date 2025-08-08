​Magpies roused for another tilt at the league title

Chorley's Craig Hewitt, right, in action against Manchester City in the club's final pre-season friendly (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Fifth last season, fourth the year before – Chorley have been nothing but consistent when it comes to their final league positions in the National League North in recent years.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed over the past four years, they have finished outside the top six only once – in 2023.

And even then, in what was a remarkable end to the campaign, their final league placing of 12th did not do them justice as they were only three points behind the team who finished fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotion tilts, play-off campaigns, glory – and failure – have been par for the course at Victory Park.

Last season, the Magpies led the table for a period close to Christmas before eventually losing in the play-off semi-finals to Scunthorpe United.

On the eve of a new season and tomorrow’s opener at Darlington, there appeared to be more than a hint of a wry smile on the face of boss Andy Preece when he contemplated the emotions which will no doubt be in store for he and his players over the next nine months.

But then the eyes narrowed and the voice turned steely as Preece insisted his team’s goal this season is to win promotion, preferably by winning the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a fantastic season last season,” said Preece, who was previous boss Jamie Vermiglio’s assistant when the Magpies won promotion in 2018.

“It was so enjoyable – but look, there is no reason why we can’t do what we did last season and try to improve on it.

"We’re another year on, we’ve pretty much got the same squad and we’ve brought a couple in.

"If you put everything on the table in terms of what other teams have got and the signings that they have made, you can feel that it’s going to be harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have managed to get promoted in what was a tough league on minimal resources before so why can’t we do that again?

“We can do it, we always aim to try to win the league – someone has got to win it. Why couldn’t that be us?”

The Magpies’ preparations for this season have certainly been thorough.

They have completed 13 pre-season games and enjoyed working trip to Alicante, in Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of Preece’s reasoning for having so many matches was to integrate the club’s youngsters and get them used to being around the first-team environment.

With seven substitutes now allowed to be named in the National League, Preece admitted players like 18-year-old Noel Brindle, 16-year-old Sonny Reeves and Ben Layton (18), who are all products of the club's educational player pathway programme, are likely to feature prominently as the season progressed.

The extensive pre-season programme has also allowed Jack Sampson, Craig Hewitt and new signing Tom Walker to get up to speed following injury.

"We start a little bit earlier than most to get minutes into some of the younger lads to get them involved and also to have a look at trialists,” said Preece, who revealed the previously injured trio are in the reckoning for the season's opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It does feel like it’s gone on for a while but it’s been a good pre-season for us.

"We have played some really tough teams and it’s enabled us to get really fit, get back to the levels of pretty much where we were last season.

"I would say pre-season has gone as smooth as it can be. We’ve had some good results and we are looking forward to the trip to Darlington.

"You just never know where you are probably until three or four games into the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darlington are managed by former Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton utility man Steve Watson.

They finished last season in 11th spot in the NL North, some 10 points behind Chorley.

Watson is eager to see his men improve upon that this time around and Preece predicts they could be one of the teams to beat.

"Darlington have had a really good pre-season,” said Preece who has added Bradford City youngster Harry Ibbotson to his squad this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think they have only lost the one game and that was to Gateshead.

"They have beaten Altrincham, they have brought a few players in, a few quality signings.

"I think they will be one of the teams who will definitely be up there challenging.

"Their manager is really good. He’s got promoted out of this league before, understands the league, has been there for a couple of years.

"We have always done well against Darlington but I think they are going to be a different proposition this season.”