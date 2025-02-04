​Magpies right in the play-off mix ahead of crucial test against rivals Buxton

Boss Andy Preece revealed excitement is building in the Chorley camp as they head towards the final third of the season.

​The Magpies sit in eighth spot in the National League North – just two points outside the play-offs and with a number of games in hand on many of the teams above them.

After a run of four successive draws, including three stalemates, Preece’s men – who were without a game on Saturday – finally got their first win of 2025 thanks to a 3-2 success at Scarborough Athletic last Tuesday.

The Magpies had to come from behind twice against Boro, but the three points sets up tonight’s home clash against fellow play-off challengers Buxton nicely. It means Chorley are now six games unbeaten in the league, those four draws sandwiched by two wins.

Chorley celebrate mark Ellis winning goal against Scarborough (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

A victory this evening over the Bucks will see the hosts move back inside the top seven with a trip to third-placed Kidderminster Harriers to come on Saturday.

Preece said: “We have got to take the positives.

“When you get that win (against Scarborough) and sandwich that with the four draws and the wins – we are now on a very good run.

“We are six games unbeaten, not lost a game this year so there’s a lot to look forward to.

“That (Buxton) will be a big game and there’s lots of six-pointers coming up to get in those play-offs or to get in the top three whatever what might be.

“We’ve still got a game in hand or a couple of games in hand on one or two teams above us.

“Look, we are excited to be in the mix again and I am delighted for everybody. We have put so much work into it.”

The free Saturday has handed some of Chorley's walking wounded extra time to rest and recover. Dead-ball specialist Adam Blakeman, striker Kole Hall and Craig Hewitt will have benefited from having the weekend off.

Elsewhere in the division, Southport are away to Alfreton Town, while in the National League, AFC Fylde visit FC Halifax Town.

In the NPL West Division, Clitheroe host Congleton Town and in the NWC Premier Division, Charnock Richard head to Barnoldswick Town, while Longridge Town host Stockport Town.