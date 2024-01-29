​Magpies’ point against Farsley is a positive for Chorley boss Andy Preece ahead of visit of Alfreton Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Magpies manager was frustrated not to see his men pick up all three points but was pleased with the improved performance following the midweek home defeat to Chester.

After taking the lead on 22 minutes courtesy of Carlton Ubaezuonu, the hosts were pegged back just seven minutes later.

Despite creating a number of chances, Chorley were unable to find a winning goal and were forced to settle for a point.

​Chorley’s Jack Hazlehurst competes for the the ball (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)

Preece said: “I thought we started the game really well. We had a lot of opportunities, a lot of balls into the box and attempts on goal. The goalkeeper was making some really good saves.

"We got the goal and although they always looked dangerous on the break, it was much better from us than the other night against Chester. It was definitely a reaction.

"Conceding the goal in the way that we did was a killer, but they had done well to get themselves in the position that they did.

"We had numerous opportunities to get back ahead before half-time and in the second half, we were still in the ascendancy.”

The result saw Chorley slip to 10th in the National League North table but they potentially could go back into the play-off positions with victory over Alfreton Town at Victory Park on Tuesday evening.

However, the Magpies face a stern test against a side who are two points and places above them and will feel confident after beating Preece’s men on their own patch earlier this month.

"I think all-round, Alfreton produced the best performance we have against us this season,” said Preece.

"We didn’t really get our foot in the game, I thought they were excellent.

"They are going to be a stern test for us.”