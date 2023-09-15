​Magpies out to avoid an upset in FA Cup when they face Runcorn Linnets

Watch more videos on Shots!

​The Magpies will go into the second qualifying round tie as the overwhelming favourites considering they hail from the National League North – which is two steps above in the football pyramid.

However, Preece knows all about what it’s like to be a giant-killer as he was Jamie Vermiglio’s assistant when the club embarked on that epic FA Cup run in 2020/21.

They defeated three Football League clubs enroute to the fourth-round proper where they bowed 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round.

Chorley boss Andy Preece

"It’s always tough when you go away to teams who are below you in the cup,” said Preece.

"There are always shocks in the FA Cup and you know you have to prepare properly when you face these types of teams.

"There’s not a massive difference between the leagues now.

" There are some good players who have drifted down to that level so we will have to be at our best to beat Runcorn.

"They are more than capable of beating us if we are not at our best.”

As as their epic run a couple of years ago, Chorley have reached the first-round proper on several occasions in the recent past – and Preece would not be averse to more cup exploits.

"It’s great getting to that first round but you have to win three games to get there,” he said.

“Probably going to have to get past somebody from your league or the one above.