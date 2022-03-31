Magpies needs wins else play-offs could be at risk

That is the stark warning from boss Jamie Vermiglio who has watched his team lose five of their past nine league games.

The poor run is a significant downturn in fortunes considering Chorley have been hard to beat for the most part of the season. They lost only three of their opening 23 league games and still had ambitions of winning the title only a couple of months ago.

As it is, the Magpies are still in the box seat in terms of the play-offs – they are in fifth spot, four points ahead of eighth-placed Hereford and ninth-placed Boston United - who they host next Tuesday - and boast games in hand on both of them.

Skipper Scott Leather is a doubt for Chorley this weekend (Stefan Willoughby)

Out of their final 10 games, seven of them are at Victory Park and none of the teams they play – bar league leaders Gateshead on the penultimate game of the season - are currently above them in the table.

Ironically, though, Chorley have struggled at time against teams in midtable and below while impressing against the leading lights of the division.

"I think that might have something to do with our style of play,” said Vermiglio. “When teams come on to us, they struggle to break us down and we hit them on the counter.

" But when we came up against Blyth the other week, we had all of the ball and they hit us with a sucker punch. We need to learn how to counteract that.”

This weekend, Chorley are likely to have the lion’s share of possession as they face bottom side Guiseley at home.

He said: “They are fighting for survival and we drew at their place so we know it's not going to be easy.”

Vermiglio is likely to have Will Tomlinson back this weekend but Adam Henley and Harvey Smith are unlikely to be available. Skipper Scott Leather and Jack Sampson are major doubts.

Elsewhere, AFC Fylde host Farsley Celtic and Southport welcome Kettering Town to Haig Avenue.

It’s the final weekend of the season in the NWC League. Charnock Richard host Burscough and Longridge visit CongletonTown in the Premier Division. Garstang visit Chadderton in the First Division North.