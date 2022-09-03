Magpies must turn it on at Victory Park, Brig in FA Cup action

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies have been mightily impressive on their travels recently, registering 4-1 and 2-0 victories over Boston United and Alfreton Town respectively in successive matches in the National League North.

However, they have failed to catch fire at Victory Park so far, drawing all three of their home matches this season – and scoring only twice.

By Preece’s own admission, the Magpies huffed and puffed on Saturday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by lowly Bradford Park Avenue.

Chorley celebrate a rare goal at Victory Park this season

But their performance at Alfreton was chalk and cheese in comparison as they played some excellent football.

Preece is keen to see his men turn it on at home, drawing more people through the turnstiles to get Victory Park rocking for the rest of the season – starting with the visit of Brackley Town this weekend.

"We huffed and puffed a little bit on Saturday and could have created that clear cut chance,” said Preece. “Monday was a tough, tough games against a side who are absolutely flying. They were unbeaten this season and had some big results against some very good teams.

"But I thought we coped really well, defended superbly and also we’ve looked dangerous. We deserved to win the game on chances created. we created way more than what they did.

“That’s the pleasing thing because we could not create a lot on Saturday. It was a perfect performance but the only disappointing thing is that it was away from home because we want produce a performance like this in front of our own fans.

"We want our fans to see more of what we are doing. They have probably seen little glimpses of it but the ones who travelled to Alfreton, they got their rewards.”

This weekend’s opponents Brackley are beginning to hit form after suffering a hangover from the end of last season.

The Saints finished in runners-up position but lost out in the play-offs to York City who finished 21 points behind them in the normal campaign.

"They have just found their feet unfortunately,” said Preece. "We have had some real tough battles with them over the years and they have probably had the better of us.”

