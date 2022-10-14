Magpies must crack the meanest defence in Leamington

The Magpies will be looking to pick up their first league win this month after losing and drawing against King’s Lynn Town and Chester respectively in their past two games.

They have also been busy with various cup competitions, going out of the FA Cup at the hands of Blyth Spartans while a much-changed side blew away a youthful-looking AFC Fylde 4-0 in the LFA Challenge Trophy on Tuesday night.

The Magpies fielded a number youngsters themselves against the Coasters, while players such as Will Tomlinson, Harvey Smith and Joe Nolan got more minutes in their legs.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Preece is expected to revert to the tried and trusted this weekend against the Brakes who are just one place outside of the play-offs.

They have one of the meanest defences in the division, having conceded only eight goals – a record which can only be equalled by Kidderminster Harriers.

The manager Paul Holleran is one of the longest serving across the non-league spectrum – having been at New Windmill for nearly 13 years.

"Leamington are always a tough nut to crack – they don’t concede many goals,” Preece said.

"I think they have conceded the least amount of goals in the division.

"They are always tough to play against and we have had some real tough games against them.

"The manager there does a great job, year in, year out. He’s not got great resources so every credit to him for how well he does there.

"It’s going to be tough ask for us and we will have to take our chances against them."

Meanwhile, AFC Fylde will go bidding for a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup when they travel to Kidderminster this weekend. Southport are at home to Farsley Celtic in the NL North.