​Magpies must beware of the FA Trophy underdogs Hythe Town

Chorley face a potential banana skin this weekend as they look to maintain their interest in the FA Trophy.

​On paper, the Magpies – who ply their trade in the National League North – are overwhelming favourites to win through to the fifth round of the competition when they travel to Isthmian League South East Division outfit Hythe Town.

Two divisions above them in the football pyramid, Chorley should have too much quality for their opponents.

However, the long five-hour plus trip to Kent for the part-time Magpies could level the playing field somewhat.

Chorley boss Andy Preece believes his team face a tough test against Hythe in the FA Trophy (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)

And they face a side who are in good form at the moment having won five of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Boss Andy Preece said: “On paper, it looks a decent draw because they are a couple of leagues below us.

"But you look at the travelling involved, it’s a long way for us to go. It’s the furthest away trip we could have drawn.

"So we have got to get our preparation right. They have had a lot of games called off recently at home so we know the pitch is going to be difficult and it’s tight there.

"They have been really good at home this season and had a great result in the last round when they beat Whitehawk.

"They are a good side, they are well drilled, organised. It’s going to be tough for us, it’s always difficult going away from home especially going down there with the amount of travelling involved.

"But it’s an opportunity to get through to the last 16 but we’ll have to be ready for a real tough battle."

The final of the Trophy will be staged at Wembley and although Chorley are not quite dreaming of a trip to the Home of Football yet, minds will be fully focused on the job in question.

He added: "I think if we get through this round, then see who we draw in the last 16 – you start thinking this is a good opportunity for a quarter-final and I think once you start taking about quarter-finals then you start thinking about the possibilities.

"We are a long way from that though. Hythe have shown that they can beat teams from a higher level.

"We have just got to focus on this round and trying to get through.”

Meanwhile, Preece has backed young defender Jack Moore to carve out a fine career in the game.

​The 20-year-old, pictured, was recalled by parent club Blackpool this week after spending the majority of this season on loan at Chorley in the National League North.

He promptly made his debut for the Tang-erines, coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Burton Albion in the Football League Trophy on Wednesday night at Bloomfield Road.

He played 26 times for the Magpies this season, cementing a place at right-back.

"Jack has been superb – he’s been one of our best players this season,” said Preece. I can’t speak highly enough of him. He had a little period where he made a couple of mistakes and as a young lad, those things are a test of character but he come back from that superbly.”