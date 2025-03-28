Magpies must be wary of form outfit Moors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Moors have won their past four league games and are making a late surge for a top-seven spot.

They currently sit in 10th position in the table but are only three points off seventh-placed King’s Lynn Town with a game in hand. Graeme Lee’s men have been slightly side-tracked this season by a marvellous run to the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

They are just one win away from an appearance at Wembley – with their last-four clash at National League outfit Rochdale due to take place a week on Saturday.

Kole Hall celebrates his equaliser in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Darlington (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Judging by their recent results, their Trophy run is a help rather than a hindrance to their play-off hopes. After successive defeats, the Magpies have steadied the ship with four points from their past two games, including Tuesday night's 1-1 draw at Darlington.

However, they are potentially one defeat away from dropping out of the play-offs completely with just three points separating themselves in fifth to Curzon Ashton in eighth.

“Spennymoor are doing really well and doing really well in the FA Trophy – they are in the semi-finals and representing the league really well,” Magpies boss Andy Preece told Chorley FC TV.

“They are on a good run and they did something like this last year. Probably didn’t get as close as this.

“They are bang in it, finishing the season strong – they are a good side.

“We probably nicked the win at their place which was another nip and tuck game, but they are always going to be in there.”

Meanwhile, in the NPL Premier Division, Bamber Bridge will aim to put more daylight between themselves and the bottom four when they hosts Gainsborough Trinity this weekend.

A narrow 2-1 loss to Macclesfield, which confirmed the Silkmen as champions, and Matlock’s win over Blyth Spartans last weekend means Jamie Milligan’s (above) men are just a point above the drop zone.

AFC Fylde could potentially move out of the National League relegation zone with victory at Yeovil Town this weekend.

The Coasters moved to within a point of safety thanks to a 3-0 win over third-placed Forest Green Rovers last Saturday.​

Tomorrow’s fixtures – NL North: Scunthorpe v Southport; NPL Prem: Worksop v Lancaster; NPL West: Clitheroe v Vauxhall; Macron Cup: Charnock v Barnton; NWCL Premier: Longridge v Pilkington, Cheadle v Burscough; NWCL First Div N: Daisy Hill v Euxton.