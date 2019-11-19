Magpies manager Jamie Vermiglio urges men to build on big victory over Chesterfield

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio believes the victory over Chesterfield on Saturday could be a turning point in their season.

The Magpies earned their second win of the season – their first away from home – with a 3-2 victory at the Proact Stadium.

Two goals from loan striker Charlie Vernam and one from skipper Courtney Meppen-Walter saw Vermiglio’s men move to five points from safety.

Although they still sit bottom, the boss believes the win at a place like Chesterfield – arguably the biggest club in non-league football – will provide a massive confidence boost.

“It’s that confidence we will get from showing that we can play football and match one of the better sides in the league,” he said.

“They have fantatsic resources. You only need to look around their ground once to see what they have got behind the scenes.

“They have got a lot of support, a lot of backing but we were able to come here and play better than them and show that we are good enough.

“We need to do that again next week, the week and the week after that.

“I am going to enjoy this win but not get carried away.

“We need to kick on now and show some consistency.”

This weekend, Chorley host Torquay United – another former Football League club – at Victory Park.

Gary Johnson’s Gulls are currently going well at the moment in sixth spot in the table, three points off leaders Barrow.

Vermiglio is hopeful club captain Andrew Teague and fellow defender Scott Leather maybe available.