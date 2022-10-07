Magpies looking to topple the leaders King's Lynn Town

That is the view of boss Andy Preece as his men look to bounce back from the blow of exiting the FA Cup last weekend at the hands of Blyth Spartans.

King’s Lynn currently lead the way after an impressive start to the season which has seen them win six and lose only one of their opening 10 games.

The Linnets have enjoyed – and endured – a similar journey as Chorley in recent times.

Billy Whitehouse in action for Chorley against Blyth Spartans (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

They swapped placed with the Magpies in the National League after being crowned champions of the NL North during the 2019/20 season.\

After Covid-19 brought an early curtailment to to the 2020/21 season, King’s Lynn found the going tough in the top division of non-league as they were relegated last season.

It’s a similar tale to the Magpies who blazed a trail to promotion in 2019 only to find the higher level a step too far as they immediately returned to the NL North.

However, both clubs have not been put-off by their experiences and are keen to have another shot in the higher division. Chorley reached the play-offs last season and are only four points adrift of the play-offs this season. And Preece believes a victory over King’s Lynn will give his men the confidence they need to push on.

"I think King’s Lynn, from what I have seen, will be the best team we will have played this season so far, “ said Preece.

"They are full-time and similar to Blyth, they are very good on the ball but they do create chances.

"They have a big lad up front who they can put crosses into. They have pace so they can go in behind or they can play through midfield.

"They are pretty much the full package so no doubt this will be our biggest test this season going there.

"But I think if we can play to the standard that we have set for most of the season then I think they will be looking at us and thinking that this could be one of their toughest games of the season. We have gone to some tough places and won this season. We beat Boston 4-1 and they have won their last three league games. Not many teams go to Alfreton and win – so we are more than capable.”