Magpies looking to secure successive wins this evening at Darlington

​Chorley boss Andy Preece felt his men showed their character on Saturday in maintaining their National League North play-off challenge.

​The Magpies have been forced to look nervously over their shoulders within the past week after suffering back-to-back defeats in the league for only the second time this season. The first time they lost two league fixtures on the bounce in November, a FA Trophy third-round win over Warrington Rylands was sandwiched inbetween.

Defeats to Curzon Ashton and Needham Market have probably put paid to any title ambitions they may have had, but the Magpies knew they were in danger of falling out of the top-seven completely.

Fortunately, they responded on Saturday as they eased past Alfreton Town 2-0 at Victory Park courtesy of two early goals from Mike Calveley.

Mike Calveley makes it 2-0 against Alfreton Town (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

The win means they are back up to fifth in the table, although only three points separate Preece’s men and Buxton, who are ninth.

Preece told ChorleyFCTV: "It shows a real positive about this squad and this team that when we do lose one, very rarely it (becomes) two and when it is two, it’s doesn’t get to three.

“We are still in a good position. I said that we should remain positive even with the two defeats. We have been massively tested – playing Alfreton is a massive test and we have come through it.”

The Magpies will look to build on that performance this evening when they head to Darlington this evening followed by a home game against Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

The Quakers sit in 11th spot in the table with an outside chance of pushing for the play-offs.

Preece watched their game last Tuesday against Alfreton which ended in a 1-1 draw.

“Our game in hand is on Tuesday against Darlington which is a really tough place to go to,” said Preece.

"They are a very good side – Alfreton played really well against them on Tuesday night, Darlington had to dig in against them and show their character to get a point out of that game.

"At the end, they were controlling the game and could have ended up nicking it.”