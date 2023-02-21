​Magpies looking to rule at home in next three games

​The Magpies were unable to break the deadlock against the Yorkshiremen, who are operating at the wrong end of the table.

However, their form has been good of late – losing only one of their past eight games in all competitions.

In difficult windy weather conditions, Preece’s men had to show all of their battling qualities to earn the draw which keeps them in the National League North play-off places.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

"It was very windy, the pitch was bobbly so it was very difficult to get the ball down and play nut both both teams stuck at it,” said Preece.

"For us, I think it’s a good point. Both teams had massive desire to get something out of the game so I am pleased with the desire, work-rate, maybe our quality could have been better but they are a tough side.”

The trip to Farsley Celtic was the first of five games in the space of a fortnight for Chorley, although their next three games are all at home.

This evening, they host Kidderminster Harriers before welcoming Buxton to Victory Park on Saturday.

The Magpies are currently three points behind sixth-placed Scarborough and four behind fifth-placed Chester but with a game in hand on the Seals.

"It’s a massive period coming up for us. These next few games will take us into the final 10 games of the season,” said Preece.

"We have got three home games coming up and it’s important that the crowd really get behind us. That’s going to be big for us.

"The squad is looking a bit think due to injuries but we are not in a position financially to bring another player in.

"If we can get three decent crowds then it might mean we can get one or two players in for the run-in.