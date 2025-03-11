Magpies looking to build on ‘best victory’ of season this evening at Curzon Ashton

​Chorley boss Andy Preece labelled his team’s 3-2 victory over Chester City as their best performance of the season so far.

​In a dramatic promotion clash in the National League North, the Magpies toppled the leaders after a brilliant fightback on Saturday.

The Seals looked set for a comfortable afternoon after opening up an early two-goal cushion in front of a bumper crowd of nearly 3,000.

However, the hosts came roaring back to square the match up before half-time thanks to goals from Mike Calveley and George Horbury.

Mark Ellis celebrates his winning goal (photo: David Airey)

A nail-biting second half was lit up Chorley’s winner in the 83rd minute courtesy of a back-post header from defender Mark Ellis – his 12th goal of the current campaign.

There were jubilant scenes at the final whistle as the victory saw the Magpies move up to fourth in the table, while Chester slipped from top to third with Brackley Town the new leaders ahead of second-placed Scunthorpe United.

Preece told ChorleyFCTV: "I think probably because of the opposition and how well they played, I think yes (this was our best performance).

"I think both teams were at their max and Chester are a good side. They caused us problems, they’ve got quality footballers and you have to be playing at your maximum if you are going to be able to beat teams around you.

"It was two team going for it, not looking for a point, being positive in their play and being aggressive in their build-up in the final third.

"I am sure it was a great game to watch for the neutral but I guess after 25 minutes, I was not enjoying it too much but I didn’t think 2-0 was a fair reflection on the game at that point but they were clinical.

"Many teams playing Chester at home in front of a big crowd would go under at that point.

"But I was thinking. ‘We are still in this’.

"I think this results says a lot about us and what Chorley are all about.”

The Magpies will be looking to build on this result this evening when they travel to face another promotion rival Curzon Ashton.

It was Curzon who knocked Chorley off top spot last year with a 3-0 win at Victory Park and then went on to lead the table themselves.

They have since slipped to eighth in the table but only one point off the play-offs.

"Playing any team in this league is a tough game and going to Curzon will be no different,” Preece added.

On Saturday, Chorley visit Needham Market.