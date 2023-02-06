​Magpies looking for a quick response against Blyth Spartans after defeat to southport

​The Magpies were beaten for the second time this season by local rivals Southport despite enjoying large period of dominance during the encounter.

Having forged a goal ahead at half-time, the hosts were stunned by two second-half goals from the visitors as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

Preece’s men remain in the National League North play-off places but a host of clubs are now bunching up behind them. The Magpies manager admits he and his players were left flummoxed as to how they ended the game pointless – a feeling shared by the vast majority of bumper 1,500-plus crowd.

Chorley skipper Scott Leather puts the Southport goal under threat (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

"We’ve managed to lose a game that we shouldn’t be losing,” said Preece. “The crowd was fantastic – they got behind the team right to the last minute and they must be shaking their heads.

"It was our own doing – it wasn't anything Southport did, they changed their system slightly in the second half because we were so dominant.

"But it comes down to taking responsibility at set-pieces – it had nothing to do with tactics. That’s our own fault and we have missed another shed-load of chances and if you do that then at some point it’s going to hurt you and it’s hurt us on Saturday.

"Once again, performance wise it was good. we just did not finish them off.”

Magpies have the chance to put that defeat quickly behind them on Tuesday evening when they head to strugglers Blyth Spartans. Then on Saturday, they head to fourth-placed Brackley Town.

"We have got some tough games coming up on the road but we’ve been really good on the road,” said Preece.

"There’s still a lot to play for but this will be a tough little run and will test us.