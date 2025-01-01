​Magpies look to make the most of home advantage when they face Buxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Chorley will be happy to be back on home soil when they take on Buxton on New Year’s Day.

After leading the way at the top of the table a month ago, the Magpies have hit a slight bump in the road.

They have slipped to sixth position although they are still only five points shy of current leaders Kidderminster Harriers.

The slide down the table has been a result of sticky spell away from home.

Kole Hall in action for Chorley (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Having remained unbeaten on their travels well into the month of October, Andy Preece’s men have lost three out of four away.

And their match at Radcliffe on Boxing Day was abandoned at half-time with the visitors trailing to an early goal from Jordan Hulme.

For perhaps the first time this season, the Magpies have a crisis of confidence away from but at home they remain strong.

And with a bumper crowd expected at Victory Park this afternoon, they will be looking to leapfrog above fifth-place Buxton in the table.

"The first 25/30 minutes against Radcliffe was probably one of our worst performances of the season,” said Preece.

"You have to give credit to Radcliffe, they played really well, pinned us back, looked hungry and put us under pressure which we did not deal with at all well.

"We were lucky to get in at half-time 1-0 down. Our away performances have not been good enough, we have to do better.

"We need to address that because we can’t keep relying on our home form. Our home form has been unbelievable.

"We had some great results (away) early on in the season but just recently, they have not been good enough. It’s not just the results, it’s the performances as well.”

Elsewhere in the division, Southport will look to build on their 2-0 victory over Warrington Town on Boxing day with another three points at Chester this afternoon.

In the National League, AFC Fylde remain deep in relegation trouble. They travel to AFC Halifax Town today.