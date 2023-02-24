​Magpies look to make home advantage count

​After a tough run of away fixtures, the Magpies were back on home turf on Tuesday and made the most of their familiar surroundings with a 1-0 win over Kidderminster Harriers.

The victory – courtesy of Jon Ustabasi’s first-half hooked effort – means the Magpies remain in the final play-off position and have opened up a gap of five points between themselves and Kiddy, who are directly below them in eighth.

Andy Preece’s men will now hope to claim maximum points from their next two games against Buxton this weekend and Boston United on Tuesday – both at Victory Park.

"Any time you play against a side like Kidderminster, you know it's going to be a real tough test, it’s going to test you to the limit,” said Preece.

"I thought they had a right go. We were under pressure but we never succumbed and when we got chances, we tried to be brave and open them up.

"It was probably the biggest game we have had so far this season because of the positions that we are both in and we came through with flying colours.”

While this weekend’s opponents Buxton are off the pace in terms of securing a play-off position, they are currently in the midst of a great run of form.

They have won three and drawn two of their past five games to lift themselves away from the relegation zone.

Preece and his men are still smarting from the first fixture between the two last month when a controversial refereeing decision in the 97th minute cost them victory at Silverlands. A quick free-kick was taken yards ahead of where the foul was committed but the Magpies boss has dismissed any notion that his men will have any extra incentive to win after that result.

“That was the referee’s fault,” said Preece. “Credit to them, if you can get away with it, then you get away with it.

"There’s no revenge at all. They are flying at the minute, going really well but we’re going well too.”