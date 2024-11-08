Magpies look to bounce back against play-off rivals Leamington

​Chorley boss Andy Preece reckons Tuesday night's 3-0 reverse at Marine turned out to be a game too far for his stretched squad.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Magpies went into the game on the back of three successive wins despite a number of key players through injury.

And it appeared they would make it four straight wins as they enjoyed the better of the opening half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, chances went begging and the hosts made the Magpies pay when they took the lead just before half-time.

​Chorley’s George Horbury, right, in the thick of the action against Marine (photo; David Airey/dia_images)

They doubled that advantage in the 56th minute and from then on the visitors looked leggy as they eventually fell to their third defeat of the campaign.

"Credit to Marine,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV. “They worked incredibly hard first half because they had to to keep us out.

"We’ve hit the post, we have had another one which has dropped off the keeper and a couple of shots which got blocked. We were on top but goals change games and where we didn’t get that little bit of the rub of the green in front of goal, Marine did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a good cross in but the lad’s mis-kicked it and it’s landed straight back at his feet.

"They got the second straight away after half-time and we didn’t really threaten after that. We have been fantastic for a number of weeks and at some points you’re going to get a result like this.”

Chorley remain in second spot in the National League North – on the same number of points as leaders Scunthorpe – and welcome ninth-placed Leamington, who are six points off the top, to Victory Park this weekend.

"We are still in a great position, they are in a decent position so it’s a game that we want to be involved in,” said Preece. ”They are a better team than the Leamington team of a couple of years ago when they were up and around it. They look like they have got that again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Bamber Bridge will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to lowly Matlock Town this weekend.

Brig saw a two-game winning run ended by Morpeth Town last Saturday, losing 2-1 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Tomorrow’s fixtures: National League – AFC Fylde v Gateshead; National League North – Southport v Peterborough Sports; NPL Premier Division – Lancaster City v Ilkeston Town; NPL West Division – Witton Albion v Clitheroe; FA Vase – North Shields v Charnock Richard; Edward Case Cup – Droylsden v Euxton Villa; NWCL Premier Division – Longridge Town v Glossop North End.