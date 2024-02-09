​Magpies hope to be in the Zone when Solihull come to town in FA Trophy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The former boyband – who rose to prominence in the 1990s – are expected to be in attendance for this weekend’s huge fifth-round cup tie at Victory Park.

News broke this week that lead singer Ronan Keating, along with fellow bandmates Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Shane Duffy are planning on investing time and money into the Magpies.

Duffy, in particular, has already watched Preece’s men from the terraces and the boss admits it’s a really exciting moment for the club.

Chorley celebrate scoring in their 3-1 win over Gloucester City in midweek (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

"Shane’s been down to a few of the games and like it does when you come down to Chorley, you sort of get hooked because it’s a proper old-fashioned football club ,” said Preece.

"I think over the last few months, the owners have been talking to the Boyzone lads and it’s really exciting.”

The Magpies – who are depleted in terms of squad numbers due to illness and injuries – will need as much help as they can get to overcome Solihull.

The Moors reside in the National League – the division above Chorley – and are fighting promotion to the Football League.

They currently sit in fourth spot – and have beaten runaway leaders Chesterfield this season.

"It’s a big game for us,” said Preece. “It’s fantastic opportunity for us and we have been really good at home this season.

"We know how difficult it’s going to be but it’s only going to be 90 minutes and then penalties.

"There is going to be no extra-time or replay so that’s a little bit of an advantage for the team playing at the lower league.

"If we play at our best and Solihull drop below their usual standards, then we have got a chance.

"But we know how tough it’s going to be. They went to Halifax and won 3-1, they beat Chesterfield over Christmas, they are a very good side.”