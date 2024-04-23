​Magpies hope recent history is repeated in the play-offs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Magpies entertain Curzon Ashton at Victory Park on Wednesday evening in a play-off preliminary tie – the winners will go through to a semi-final encounter where Brackley Town will be waiting at St James Park on Sunday.

The reason why Preece’s men face a preliminary match is because they finished fourth in the table – Scunthorpe United, who finished second, and third-placed Brackley – go straight through to the semi-final stage.

Chorley take on seventh-placed Curzon and Alfreton Town, who came fifth, hosted sixth-placed Boston United last night for the right to play Scunthorpe at Glanford Park on Saturday. For much of this season, the Magpies have been vying to finish inside the top three but ultimately finished two points behind Brackley.

​Chorley enjoyed a 3-0 win over Peterborough Sports in the final game of the normal season and now face Curzon Ashton in the play-offs preliminary round (photos: David Airey/dia_images)

It would appear Scunthorpe and Brackley hold the advantage as they only have to win two games to earn promotion but as recent history as shown that is not necessarily the case.

Last year, Kidderminster Harriers won the play-offs after finishing the normal season in sixth spot in the table, while the season before that it was York City who secured promotion despite ending the campaign in fifth spot.

Indeed, you have to go back to 2019 for the last time a team who finished in either second or third won the play-offs – and ironically that team was Chorley.

"It is an interesting stat,” said Preece. “What sort of happens is you continue to play ​after the season and you continue in a rhythm where as we would have to wait another week before we play again if we had finished second or third.

"Sometimes getting on that roll and being in-form, playing game after game, can give you that momentum.

"It’s interesting that we were the last ones to do that – win the play-offs by only winning two games.