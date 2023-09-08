Magpies have shown that they can mix it with the best

Watch more videos on Shots!

​The Magpies failed to make it four wins on the spin at The Lamb Ground as they succumbed to a 2-1 loss.

A poor opening period saw Chorley go 2-0 behind, but in the second half they were much better and they pulled a goal back. Preece felt his men would have been good value for a point but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Despite leaving empty-handed, the Magpies certainly showed they are able to compete against one of the better side in the National League North.

Match action from Chorley's loss to Tamworth (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

"Before the game I told the players that this team would probably be the best team we have come up against so far this season,” Preece told ChorleyTV.

"They showed that but we knew what was coming and we just didn’t deal with two situations which were the key moments in the game. But at half-time I said to them that we are not coming away from here without having a go.

"That first half was not good enough, never mind whether they were a good side or have played well.

"At half-time, I was thinking we don’t deserve anything out of this game but I think at the end, I don’t think they could have argued if we had got a point.

a

"Our passing was better, our decision-making was better , we created opportunities and had shots on goal. The second half just showed that we are a good side because we were playing against a good side, on their pitch – a 3G.

"That makes it all the more frustrating when we put in a poor performance in the first half.”

This weekend, Chorley head to Curzon Ashton who are above them in the table and have invested heavily in the transfer market in the summer.

"You look at some of the players they have signed and we looked at one or two of them and felt that they were well out of our range,” he said. "It shows that they are pushing this season and looking to have a go. It’s no surprise to me to see them up there.”

Elsewhere, Southport head to King’s Lynn while in the National League, AFC Fylde host Aldershot.

​Bamber Bridge will be looking for a big response after a heavy defeat in the FA Cup last weekend.

​The competition is financially important for a club like Brig but their interest in it ended at the first qualifying round in surprising fashion.

They were hammered 4-0 at home by Mossley – who hail from the NPL West Division – with all the goals coming in the opening 54 minutes of the match.

Despite that shock result, Brig have, on the whole, been in decent form.

Jamie Milligan’s (above) side have lost only once in the league and currently sit just two points outside of the play-offs.

This weekend, they host Guiseley at Irongate.

Elsewhere, Clitheroe head to Widnes this weekend. The Blues have picked up seven points from their opening five games.