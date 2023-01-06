Magpies have built play-offs platform, says Chorley boss Andy Preece

The Magpies boss watched his team lose for the first time at Victory Park in the National League North on New Year’s Day when they were beaten 1-0 by derby rivals AFC Fylde.

The fixture looked set to end in stalemate as the clock ticked past 90 minutes, but the visitors stole all the points courtesy of Alex Whitmore’s 92nd minute strike.

It was a big blow for Preece and his men, but the manager insists his players should feel proud of the way they competed with a club like the Coasters, who have far more resources at their disposal.

Chorley's Billy Whitehouse drives forward against AFC Fylde on New Year's Day (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Indeed, the previous week, the Magpies produced arguably their best performance of the season to defeat Fylde 2-1 at Mill Farm on Boxing Day.

At the halfway stage of the season, Chorley find themselves in ninth spot – just two points outside the play-off places.

And with a trip to league leaders to come this weekend, Preece believes his men have lots to look forward to over the second half of the campaign.

"We are right bang in there,” said Preece. “Hopefully, it’s going to be an exciting second half of the season.

"Trying to win the league was always the aim but realistically we know that is way above where we should be.

"We continually compete against teams like Fylde who we shouldn’t really be in the same league as.

"But we are and out players continually show that they have the quality that’s needed to compete around the play-offs or even higher.”

Those qualities will certainly be put the test this weekend against the Quakers who sit at the top of the table, a point ahead of second placed Brackley Town.

The two teams met in the early part of the season, drawing 1-1 at Victory Park.

"Darlington are one of the best teams we have played this season, there’s no doubt about that,” said Preece, who has sealed new deals for youngsters Joe Nolan and Harry Scarborough.

"At the start of the season, I said that they would be up there – and they are.