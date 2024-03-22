​Magpies fully focused on sealing play-off spot as they host rivals Boston United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Magpies head into the final seven games of the season in third spot in the table – just a point behind second-placed Scunthorpe United.

More importantly, they are a whopping 10 points clear – with a game in hand – on Curzon Ashton who are one place outside the top seven.

Chorley will be keen to maintain their current position which will mean they will head directly into the play-off semi-finals and with a home tie.

Chorley enjoyed a comprehensive 3-0 win over Scarborough Athletic (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

If they were to finish in runners-up spot then any subsequent final they reach will also be played in front of their own fans at Victory Park.

Having been previous boss Jamie Vermiglio’s assistant when the Magpies finished runners-up in 2019 – then went onto win promotion, Preece knows only too well the benefits of having home advantage.

However, he is keen his men concentrate on the job in hand and that is picking up three points this weekend at home to Boston United.

"If we haven’t got enough points already, we probably need maybe one more win to secure a play-off place,” said Preece.

"On top of that we are in a position where we could finish second and get in those play-offs at the semi-final stage with a home tie and if we were to reach the final then that would be at home as well.

"That would give us a fantastic advantage. Look, we always look to win the league but if we can’t do that then we want to be in those play-offs or pushing for those play-offs.

"Really, we have no right to be in the position that we are but it just says a lot about the players, the direction in which the club is going.

"It’s exciting we have put a lot of hard work into this season and I feel like we are getting what we deserve.

"We want to finish second or third – and we have got to talk about it – but we’ve also got to take a step back.

"Let’s make sure that we are in the play-offs and make sure that is secure.

"Once that is secure then yes, we want to try to finish as high as possible.”

This weekend will not be easy for the Magpies coming up against Boston who are right in the play-off mix and will arrive at Victory Park looking for vital points in their own promotion quest.

"We have won the last seven games at home – it’s been a real fortress for us,” said Preece, who watched his team sweep aside Scarborough Athletic 3-0 last weekend at Victory Park.

"Boston is going to be a big test for us,” he added. “They are a big club in our year and I am sure they will bring a number of fans with them.

"It’s going to be a great atmosphere and these are the games which you really look forward to playing these former Football League clubs and being on a par with them.