Magpies focused on the national League North bottom side Bishop's Stortford after beating the leaders

The Magpies became the first team to score against the Lambs in 900-odd minutes – Carlton Ubaezuonu’s solitary strike consigning the visitors to their first defeat in 14 games.

It was Chorey’s fourth league win on the spin – their fine run of form coming in the midst of a hectic schedule which has seen them play eight games in just over three weeks.

Despite the strain on their squad, the Magpies have managed to keep churning out wins and performances.

Chorley celebrate Carlton Ubaezuonu's winner against Tamworth (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

And now they are in a position where Scunthorpe United – in second – are catchable.

Boss Andy Preece told ChorleyFCTV: "We rode our luck at times against Tamworth, there’s no doubt about that and Max Dearney has pulled off some great saves.

"But I think over the whole game, we deserved to win the game. We had some great opportunities to win some more goals.

"It’s really difficult when you’re playing against a good side. Sometimes you need to ride your luck a little bit.

"I am really pleased for the lads for the effort and desire they have put in on the back of so many games in such a short period of time.

"You’re always under pressure in these sort of games where you fighting to stay in the play-offs and there are so many other teams trying to get in there.

"Credit to the players, their fitness levels are a joke.”

Chorley will be keen to maintain their momentum when they head to bottom side Bishop’s Stortford this weekend.

The Blues have lost every league game they have played this year, although bizarrely thrashed promotion chasing National League outfit Aldershot Town 6-1 in the FA Trophy last month.

"We go to a tough place,” said Preece. “One for the travelling and two, they have had some good results at home.

"They beat Aldershot 6-1 in the Trophy and that takes some doing. You don’t take any team lightly in this league.

"It will be as tough a game as we have had all season and we have got to be mentally tuned in, prepare right which we will.”

Meanwhile, Chris Beech hailed AFC Fylde’s recent improvement after watching them pick up a point in midweek.

The Coasters drew 2-2 with fourth-placed Solihull Moors at Mill Farm on Tuesday; a result which saw them climb to 15th but only one point clear of the bottom four, with a trip to Boreham Wood to come.

He said: "I was initially very pleased, we had an excellent first half and start to the game and should have scored more goals. We were in total control of the football match but just before half-time, we got punished for a mistake.

“We’ve done well in recent games, it’s getting the lads to understand that game management, but we could have won it against Solihull; we hit the bar with Josh (Kay) and Joe (Westley) had an opening himself too.

“Both teams could argue that they could have gained the three points.

“We’ve done really well in recent games and there are so many positives, along with challenges, to take on board and learn from – which I’m sure our players will be better for those experiences in the future, setting up the last 12 games of the season.”