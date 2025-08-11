Magpies fightback is hailed by assistant manager Chris Anderson

​Scott Wilson celebrates his winning goal (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

​Assistant boss Chris Anderson described Chorley’s comeback win over Darlington on the opening day of the new National league North season as “everything the club epitomises”.

​Events appeared to be conspiring against the Magpies – even before the first whistle had blown on the 2025/26 campaign.

Road accidents delayed the Magpies arrival at Blackwell Meadows, causing the game to kick-off 30 minutes late.

And they were soon 1-0 down when Cedric Main fired home in the 12th minute.

The Magpies began to grow into the match and equalised through Tom Carr.

A few minutes later disaster struck when the dangerous Milan Lalkovic was red carded for what the referee perceived as violent conduct.

Worse was to come on the stroke of half-time when Will Hatfield put the Quakers back in front although the visitors felt Adam Henley was fouled in the build-up.

Undeterred, the Magpies believed they could still get something from the game and produced a brilliant fightback in the second half.

Two set-plays led to goals for Jack Sampson and George Horbury to get the Magpies’ season off to the best possible start.

"We had a rocky start,” Anderson told ChorleyFCTV. “Getting here, there were several crashes on both motorways, the game kicked off late and we go 1-0 down after 12 minutes.

"We get back into it but then concede again – just before half-time. Obviously it’s a tough time to concede, go in at 2-1 down.

"Me and the gaffer still believed that we could win the game so to come out at the end of the game 3-2 winners was a relief but was also testament to the togetherness of the group, the desire, the hunger, everything which Chorley epitomises.”

Regarding the red card, Anderson said he and boss Andy Preece would look at the video.

Anderson added: "Milan is getting dragged around but we were getting possession of the ball so he doesn’t need to do anything.

"I am not fully sure of how the incident happened; it was mentioned that he punched the player. He said he didn’t but we obviously have to watch the footage back. If he has done it then obviously he needs to get sent off.”

The Magpies first home game of the new season takes place this weekend when they welcome Chester to Victory Park.