Magpies fight back twice to secure vital victory over Boro

Chorley had to come from behind twice to claim all three points away at Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Dubem Eze, Mike Calveley and Mark Ellis proved to be the undoing of the hosts in a game that had just about everything.

Ryan Whitley was the first goalkeeper to be tested on 23 minutes after Andy Preece's side had started on the front foot, saving quite brilliantly to deny Scott Wilson after his header looked all but destined to nestle into the far-corner.

The match continued to be played out at a frantic tempo from both sets of players and despite their early pressure, Chorley found themselves behind; Will Thornton heading in from a corner after Mark Ellis misjudged the flight of the ball.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

However, Chorley responded quite brilliantly and Dubem Eze got the visitors back on terms right on the stroke of half-time, slamming in from close range following an initial free-kick.

Both sides continued to attack at will after the restart, Dom Tear first squandering a golden opportunity as he fired over the bar inside the six-yard box before eventually Alex Purver left Matt Urwin to pick the ball out of his own net, a fantastic strike from distance with his weaker left-foot.

Again though, Scarborough's lead was short-lived, this time Mike Calveley getting Chorley back on terms with a header from Adam Blakeman's inch-perfect corner.

With the game hanging in the balance, a real end to end affair, it would be the Magpies who would go on and deliver the all important hammer blow to win the game, Ellis heading in brilliantly from Courtney Senior's cross to claim all three points.

Chorley: Urwin, Moore (Henley 46'), Wilson, Ellis, Blakeman, Clarke (Horbury 61'), Calveley, Nolan, Eze (Carr 90'), Hall (Touray 90+3'), Senior. Unused: Bird.