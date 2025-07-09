​Magpies face Darlington on opening day of new National League North season

Andy preece

​Chorley have been handed an away trip to Darlington on the opening day of the new National League North season.

​The Magpies will head to the North East on Saturday, August 9 before welcoming Chester to Victory Park for their first home game a week later.

Andy Preece’s men will be back in front of their own fans a few days later in their first midweek match when they host Scarborough Athletic.

In a busy first month of the campaign, the Magpies will head to Hereford on Saturday, August 23 before entertaining King’s Lynn Town on bank holiday Monday.

Their final game of the month is an away trip to Leamington on Saturday, August 30.

The much-anticipated first derby fixture against neighbours AFC Fylde takes place on Boxing Day with the return fixtures scheduled for Good Friday.

The Magpies final game of the season is a home game against newly-promoted Worksop Town. Fixtures

Sat 9th – Darlington (A)

Sat 16th – Chester (H)

Tue 19th – Scarborough Athletic (H)

Sat 23rd – Hereford (A)

Mon 25th – King’s Lynn Town (H)

Sat 30th – Leamington (A)

SEPTEMBER

Tue 2nd – Curzon Ashton (A)

Sat 6th – AFC Telford United (H)

Sat 20th – Macclesfield (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 4th – South Shields (A)

Sat 11th – Oxford City (H)

Sat 18th – Buxton (A)

Tue 21st – Southport (A)

Sat 25th – Merthyr Town (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 1st – Peterborough Sports (A)

Tue 4th – Alfreton Town (H)

Sat 8th – Radcliffe (A)

Sat 22nd – Bedford Town (H)

Tue 25th – Spennymoor Town (H)

Sat 29th – Kidderminster Harriers (A)

DECEMBER

Sat 6th – Worksop Town (A)

Sat 20th – Hereford (H)

Fri 26th – AFC Fylde (A)

Tue 30th – Marine (H)

JANUARY

Sat 3rd – Leamington (H)

Sat 10th – AFC Telford United (A)

Sat 17th – Chester (A)

Sat 24th – Darlington (H)

Tue 27th – Alfreton Town (A)

Sat 31st – Peterborough Sports (H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 7th – Merthyr Town (A)

Tue 10th – Southport (H)

Sat 14th – Radcliffe (H)

Sat 21st – Bedford Town (A)

Tue 24th – Spennymoor Town (A)

Sat 28th – Kidderminster Harriers (H)

MARCH

Sat 7th – Macclesfield (A)

Tue 10th – South Shields (H)

Sat 14th – Buxton (H)

Sat 21st – Oxford City (A)

Sat 28th – Scarborough Athletic (A)

APRIL

Fri 3rd – AFC Fylde (H)

Mon 6th – Marine (A)

Sat 11th – Curzon Ashton (H)

Sat 18th – King’s Lynn Town (A)

Sat 25th – Worksop Town (H)