Magpies face cup replay after free-kick stunner

In a dramatic finish to a typical cut-and-thrust cup-tie Chorley were denied automatic passage into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup by a stunning free-kick in added time which earned the Northern Premier League side a replay at Victory Park on Tuesday evening.

By Mike Nield
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 9:08 am
Again, as in the midweek loss at Scarborough, the Magpies had more than twice as many goal-attempts as their hosts but with only one goal to show for it they were vulnerable to a bolt form the blue – which is exactly what happened when Liversedge substitute Paul Walker crashed home an unstoppable free-kick.

Liversedge were close to the opening goal in the 19th minute when experienced striker James Walshaw curled a fine effort just over the bar and Matt Urwin later foiled the Yorkshiremen with a brilliant save from Jack Steers on the hour.

But it was home keeper Jordan Porter who took the plaudits with a super save from Scott Leather on 24 minutes, immediately after which Willem Tomlinson saw his shot cleared off the Liversedge line following a corner.

Billy Whitehouse was on target for Chorley (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Porter saved with his legs from Wilson’s header from another Chorley corner before the Magpies’ intensifying pressure told on 42 minutes. Billy Whitehouse lined up a shot from 25 yards which had Porter well beaten and put Chorley ahead.

Both teams had their moments in the second half but again Porter caught the eye with a great save from Ollie Shenton with 13 minutes to go

Liversedge cranked up their own pressure in the closing minutes and after Urwin had turned behind a long-range drive from George Proctor the Magpies somehow survived a hectic goalmouth scramble. But then Walker’s crisp strike finally rewarded Liversedge’s brave perseverance.

CHORLEY : Urwin, Wilson, Leather, Whitehouse, Sampson (Johnson 32, replaced by Okome 820), Tomlinson (Nolan 72), Ustabasi, Challoner, Shenton, Blakeman, Hall. Unused subs. Henley, Schorah, Drench, Agyakwa.

