Magpies eye-up derby win over Sandgrounders

​The Magpies defeated the National League North’s bottom side, but it wasn’t as convincing as maybe it should have been.

The hosts missed a host of chances and had to rely on Harvey Smith’s solitary strike on the stroke of half-time to secure all the points.

Preece is well aware that such a slender lead can leave a side vulnerable in the final few minutes so was happy to see his men close out the match with a clean sheet.

Harvey Smith celebrates after scoring against AFC Telford United (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

And after three successive draws was happy to see his men return to winning ways and maintain their position in the play-offs.

"It was a massive three points for us because we have slipped up in the last three games, albeit they were draws,” said Preece.

"They were all games that we deserved to win, played really well in.

"Then the next game is against Telford who are bottom of the league and there is always that bit of pressure, but again I thought we played really well again.

"We weren’t hanging on at the end but you just need a bad ricochet, or decision, mistake or a worldy goal and you end up drawing again.

"That is my only criticism at the moment – we have got to put goals on the board for the really good approach play that we are showing.”

The Magpies are back on home territory this weekend when they welcome derby rivals Southport to Victory Park.

The Sandgrounders won the earlier fixture between the two sides 1-0 at Haig Avenue and are in 12th spot in the table – five points behind Chorley.

"Liam Watson sets his Southport team up really well,” said Preece, who has managed the Sandgrounders in the past.

"He is a very astute manager and he just knows the opposition so well.

"He will know our strengths and our weaknesses. It’s always a massive challenge against Southport.