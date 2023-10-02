Magpies exit FA Cup at Curzon after letting half-time lead slip
The Magpies had the first big chance of the afternoon, Jack Hazlehurst’s shot somehow kept out by Cameron Mason in goal. A huge shout for a handball inside the box followed minutes later in Chorley’s favour but referee Thomas Wilson waved the claims away.
Chorley did break the deadlock before half-time in spectacular fashion, Scott Wilson with an absolute corker of a volley – flicking, controlling and then thumping the ball past Mason after an initial corner.
The Nash got themselves back into the tie just before the hour mark, an unfortunate own-goal that ended up in the back of the net off Jack Sampson, leaving Urwin stranded with no chance of keeping it out.
Craig Mahon’s side then took the game by the scruff of the neck and looked the more likely to grab a winner, the manager very nearly teeing up Isaac Sinclair but his shot was comfortably saved by Urwin.
Urwin was then forced into an excellent save to deny substitute Stefan Mols an all but certain goal, heading it powerfully towards the far corner.
Curzon would then go on to double their advantage, this time Mols’s header would find the corner of the net past the despairing dive of Urwin.
Curzon Ashton: Mason, Poscha, Matthews, Kenyon (Storey, 79’), Sinclair, Spencer, Waring, Allen (Mols, 56’), Richards, Mahon, Barton. Unused: Ollerenshaw, Edmundson, Lopes.
Chorley: Urwin, Moore, Wilson, Smith, Blakeman (Shenton, 87’), Calveley, Nolan, Hazlehurst, Johnson, Ubaezuonu (Whitehouse, 65’), Sampson (Moyo, 61’). Unused: Drench, Shenton.