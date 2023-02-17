​Magpies entering the crucial stages

Andy Preece’s men currently lie in seventh spot – the final play-off position – but are only a win away from overhauling both Scarborough Athletic and Chester who are in fifth and sixth spot respectively.

However, Kidderminster Harriers and Alfreton Town are lining up behind them waiting for any slip up.

And with a busy schedule of five games in the next fortnight, Preece knows a poor run could see his team fall out of the play-off places altogether.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

But on the other hand, a fine sequence of results in the next two weeks could propel his men to higher ground in the table.

"I think it’s been important that we have managed to keep in touch with Chester and Scarborough,” said Preece.

"They have been the target for us since we managed to get in the play-off places. We are only two points behind Chester and three behind Scarborough.

"So if they do slip up, then there’s a chance that we could move up to fifth. I think that’s the most important thing that we have got more teams above us involved in it.

"There’s one or two teams below us who are still involved but we are in a good position, we are looking up rather than down. There is a little gap forming between the top eight or nine and the teams below but that can all change especially when you have a schedule of five games in two weeks.

"It’s a massive period coming up for us. These next five games will take us into the final 10 games of the season.”

An under-par Magpies battled to a draw away at Brackley Town last weekend. It was certainly not a point to be sniffed at considering the Saints are in third spot and still have designs on winning the title.

Preece felt his men were a little bit jaded at the weekend after an hectic schedule previously and was pleased with the free week so that his men could recharge the batteries ahead of a trip to Farsley Celtic this weekend.

"We have had some tough trips,” said Preece. “We have had to go to Blyth and then Brackley – it’s tough for the lads especially when they are working as well.