Magpies draw Spennymoor Town in next round of FA Cup after win over Mossley

​Chorley averted a FA Cup giant killing on Saturday and were rewarded with an away tie against fellow National league North side Spennymoor Town in the next round.

​The Magpies earned a 3-0 win over NPL West Division outfit Mossley in the second round of qualifying on Saturday at Seel Park.

In the end it proved to be a comfortable passage for Andy Preece’s men although for a long time the match was in the balance.

Despite making an excellent start to the tie, the visitors failed to make the most of their chances and then began to be frustrated by the team who are two divisions below them in the football pyramid.

Match action from Chorley's 3-0 win over Mossley (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

They eventually got their noses in front in the 72nd minute courtesy of George Horbury and Warren Clarke made it 2-0 in the 90th minute. There was time for Chorley to give the final scoreline a slightly flattering look as Horbury added his second in stoppage time.

"It was hard on Mossley – the end score – because I don’t think they deserved that.

"In saying that, I thought the first 25 minutes, we were really good.

"We created a lot of chances but we didn’t take them. The keeper has done well on a couple of occasions but we have also been a little bit wasteful.

"I thought we were totally in control of the game but they do have a threat on the counter.

"They have got good pace down the left and the middle and on a few occasions, they almost exposed us.

"They were always in the game and we had to be careful of that.

"In the second half, we probably felt that we needed to go a little bit more direct, but the first goal came from seven or eight passes.

"It was a really well-worked goal and from that moment, I started to feel more comfortable because they were going to have to take more risks and we comfortably won in the end.”

The Magpies turn their attentions back to National League North matters this weekend when they head to South Shields.

"They always have a big crowd but we played really well there last season and we will look forward to going there,” said Preece.