Magpies down leaders to move into play-off spot, plus non-league round-up

Responding brilliantly to the late New Year’s Day defeat to AFC Fylde, the Magpies struck three times in the second half to stun the Quakers and move into the National League North playoff places.

The return of Jack Sampson from injury gave Andy Preece’s men an added focal point up top, and although they rode their luck at times in the first half, they were more than equal to the division pacesetters.

Goalie Matt Urwin, who didn’t have a save to make all afternoon, was probably fortunate to stay on the pitch on 17 minutes after handling outside the box. The free kick that followed from Jack Lambert, which hit the visiting wall, was probably the hosts best chance of the day.

Connor Hall was on target for Chorley against Darlington (Stefan Willoughby)

The second half was all Chorley. Leading scorer Connor Hall bagged their first on 58 minutes, stabbing home in opportune fashion from close in. His second, and 16th of the season with 11 to go, a tap-in after Jon Ustabaşı forced Tommy Taylor to save.

Sampson then finished off the hosts with a delicious, sweeping third four minutes later.

It was no more than the visitors deserved for a performance manager Preece called “our best of the season so far.”

Darlington Taylor; Sukar, Lawlor, Hedley (Almond, 66′), Moke (c), Hazel, Lambert, Beck, Purver, (Liddle, 66′) Griffiths (Mondal, 79′), Felix. Subs not used: Rose, Martin.

