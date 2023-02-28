​Magpies displayed their fighting qualities in Buxton draw, as they prepare to face Boston United

​The Magpies were second best in the first half and came in at the interval a goal behind. It could have been much worse if had not have been for a superb penalty save from goalkeeper Matty Urwin.

However, after the break, they restored parity courtesy of Connor Hall in the 70th minute and despite slipping behind once more two minutes later, Hall was on hand to rescue a point with 10 minutes to go from the penalty spot.

"At half-time, I wasn't happy,” said Preece. “I thought it was our flattest performance of the season – Buxton were much the better team.

Connor Hall celebrates after scoring from the spot (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

"I was disappointed and there are things which understandable. The lads are tired, it’s tough, but the reaction we got second half was much better.

"The crowd got behind us and that was the difference, plus the players’ belief and desire.

"Harry Scarborough came on and his energy made a difference. Joe Noland came on and made a difference.

"For the players to come back not just once but twice especially when you see how quickly they scored the second goal after our equaliser, you’re thinking is this the one which is going to deflate us. But we came back again, Harry’s won a penalty and Connor’s converted.”

Chorley are back in action this evening when they welcome Boston United to Victory Park.

It’s the first of four games in 12 days – they are due to travel to Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

"This is a real tough period for us,” said Preece. “It’s relentless. We could do with a couple of more bodies in but if not we’ll just have to crack on. There are quite a few teams in the same boat as us but when we have characters like we have, they will just fight through it.”

Elsewhere, Bamber Bridge travel to Liversedge in the NPL Premier Division while Lancaster City host Marske United.

In the North West Counties League, Longridge Town entertain Padiham while Kendal Town visit West Didsbury & Chorlton.