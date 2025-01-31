Magpies dedicate Boro victory to goalkeeper coach Steven Drench

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Goalkeeper coach Steven Drench provided the inspiration for Chorley to register their first win of 2025 on Tuesday night.

​The 39-year-old – who has also made one appearance for the Magpies this season in the LFA Challenge Trophy – collapsed and his heart stopped beating for a few seconds prior to the midweek National League North fixture at Scarborough Athletic.

Thankfully, the former Morecambe, Southport and Altrincham shotstopper is okay and on the road to recovery.

And boss Andy Preece revealed the popular member of staff was very much in his and the players’ thoughts when they took to the field against Boro.

Steven Drench in action against Bamber Bridge in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

After a run of four consecutive draws in the league, the Magpies battled back from going behind twice to win 3-2 on the north east coast and afterwards, Preece dedicated the victory to Drench.

"We had some news about Drench, he collapsed and his heart stopped beating for 24 seconds,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV.

"That starts to make you think; we are lucky to come out and play football for a living so just go out and enjoy.

"You want to win and work hard but you have to enjoy it and so this one was really for Drenchy.

"He’s okay, he’s a strong character and we just said. ‘Let’s go and win the game for Drenchy.”

Chorley’s win has reignited their promotion campaign after a frustrating spell which has resulted in four draws on the spin, three of which were stalemates.

Having topped the table earlier in the campaign, they dropped out of the play-off places altogether but have moved back inside the top seven following Tuesday night’s win.

This weekend, they are without a game but face Buxton at Victory Park on Tuesday.