Magpies could face AFC Fylde in next round of FA Cup if they beat Southport in Tuesday night's second qualifying round replay

The Magpies travel to Haig Avenue on Tuesday evening to take on the Sandgrounders in an FA Cup second qualifying round replay after the two sides drew 2-2 on Saturday at Victory Park.

Jamie Vermiglio’s men were looking set for a comfortable progression through to the next round after opening up a 2-0 lead.

However, Liam Watson’s men responded after the break to force a replay, with former Magpie Marcus Carver scoring a late equaliser.

Connor Hall celebrates scoring against Southport at the weekend (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

Whoever wins the tie will face either AFC Fylde or Spennymoor Town in the next round.

By a quirk of the fixture list, the two sides meet again at Haig Avenue on Saturday for a National League North fixture.

Having witnessed first hand the threat Port can pose, Vermiglio knows his men are in for a battle both on Tuesday evening and at the weekend.

“Southport with the way that they play and the way that they have been playing this season are going to be tough,” said Vermiglio.

“It’s going to be a roll your sleeves up type game and we need to make sure we impose ourselves with the way that we play on Tuesday night and on Saturday as well.

“At times in the game on Saturday, I thought we went a little bit like the way that Southport play – we went a bit direct when I thought we could perhaps string a few more passes together.”