Magpies can’t take play-off place for granted as they look to get back to winning ways

The Magpies have picked up just one point over the past week which has given hope to the chasing pack in the National League North.

In fifth spot, Jamie Vermiglio’s men enjoyed a six-point cushion over Boston United who are one place outside the play-offs.

However, that gap has narrowed to just four points after the Magpies were surprisingly beaten 1-0 by lowly Blyth Spartans at the weekend.

Chorley striker Millenic Alli is thwarted on Saturday against Blyth Spartans (Stefan Willoughby)

Chorley were more like themselves on Tuesday as they earned a good point away at fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers.

While pleased with the result and performance against Kiddy, Vermiglio knows his men need to put wins on the board over the remainder of the season to maintain their place in the top seven, else they could find themselves dropping down the table.

This weekend they travel to mid-table Kettering Town and Vermiglio said: “Last Saturday wasn’t us it wasn’t a true Chorley performance.

"It’s not what we are all about, it’s not what we have been renowned for over the last few years and certainly this season but Tuesday night’s was.

"It was guts and those fans which travelled saw a true Chorley performance.

"The only downside was we didn’t get all three points but all in all it was a proper performance.

"We are expecting more of the same now, that’s the challenge – can we get ourselves up for every game?

"If we do that then we know that we have got more than enough to compete against any team, it’s just about getting that consistency.

"We do need to go another run, pick up three or four wins to solidify our place in the top seven.

"I am confident we can do that. We have a few tired legs but we will prepare for the game against Kettering which I am confident we can get something from.”

Meanwhile, AFC Fylde will be hoping to maintain their third-placed position in the table when they travel to Gloucester City this weekend. The Coasters have been on a great run under new boss James Rowe.

Southport remain in sixth spot, they travel to Alfreton Town this weekend.