Magpies boss Andy Preece looking eager to fare better at Brewers Field against Spennymoor

​The Magpies’ have a poor record at Brewery Field, picking up just one point out of four trips to Durham.

Having opened up a five-point gap between themselves in seventh place and the rest of the play-off chasing pack, the Magpies have seen that lead cut to just two points this week.

On Saturday, they could only draw 2-2 to Buxton at Victory Park and then were beaten 3-2 in front of their own supporters on Tuesday night by Boston United.

Chorley's Justin Johnson in action against Spennymoor Town (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Boss Andy Preece knows that his squad – which is being severely stretched currently by injuries – will have to be at their best if they are to return from the North East with something to show for their efforts.

"We haven’t got a great record at Spennymoor – let’s not hide the fact,” said Preece.

"We haven’t had the best of times up there and it’s been a really tough spell of games for us recently.

"But whatever happens we are still in and around it with 11 games of the season to go.”

Preece is likely to be without three key players with Will Tomlinson and Matty Challoner on the long-term injury list, while Jack Sampson was missing on Tuesday with a calf problem.

Preece said: "Jack probably shouldn’t have played on Saturday – he felt it on the Tuesday previously, but got through the game so fair play to him for doing that.

"We are hopeful he’s not going to be too long. Chally’s one is just a bit of a nightmare. It’s just not healing and he’s been out for nearly 12 weeks now with ligament damage and that’s normally six to eight weeks maximum.

"Tommo's ankle is recovering slowly but he’s been out three weeks and is probably going to be another week, maybe two. So look we are stretched and there’s lads out there who are close to running on empty, but they will keep going.

"They will keep working for me, keep working for the fans, the club, themselves and that’s why we are in such a fantastic position at this moment.”

