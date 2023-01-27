Magpies boss Andy Preece has hailed his 'Jonny on the Spot' striker Connor Hall

That is the view of his manager Andy Preece who paid tribute to his striker’s knack for being in the right place at the right time.

Hall – who turns 25-years-old next month – was named the National League North’s player of the month for December and he continues to be Chorley’s main source of goals.

He has found the back of the net 17 times this season from 31 appearances – and will be looking for further goals when the Magpies travel to Bradford Park Avenue this weekend. Overall, the diminutive striker has notched 40 times from 90 appearances since arriving at Victory Park, initially on loan, in 2020.

Magpies striker Connor hall has scored 17 goals so far this season (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

"The key for any team is to have somebody scoring goals – it gives you a chance,” said Preece, who knows a thing or two about being a striker after notching more than a 100 goals in a long career in the professional game.

"He is Jonny on the Spot. You only have to look at the goals he scored in the 3-0 win at Darlington this month.

"That’s what he is – he’s a poacher who gets into good goalscoring areas.

“I think his all-round game is improving and can improve more. He came into the game quite late so I think there is way more potential with Connor and he’s such a great lad.

"He is somebody who we would love to keep but if he keeps playing the way he and keeps scoring the amount of goals that he is doing, then there’s going to be interest from clubs higher up and those are the decisions that have to be made.

"We are delighted with the way he’s playing and hopefully he can finish as top scorer at the end of the season.”

Hall – whose younger brother Lewis plays for Chelsea – has forged an excellent partnership with Jack Sampson this campaign.

But Preece has certainly got one eye on the future should he lose either of his front two.

Twenty-one-year-old Louis Britton was signed earlier this season from Yeovil Town.

"Louis could potentially do both roles up front so he could play with either Connor or Jack.,” said Preece, who saw his side’s game at home to Boston United last weekend fall foul of the weather.

"His goalscoring record at Under-23s level is pretty good.”