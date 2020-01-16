Magpies bolster squad with the addition of veteran defender Antony Kay

Jamie Vermiglio has bolstered his options ahead of the final 16 games of the season with the signing of free agent Antony Kay.

The veteran has joined on a deal until the end of the season after a career spanning over 500 professional games for the likes for Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Milton Keynes Dons and Port Vale.

Vermiglio said: "Antony has played a lot of games in the Football League and is vastly experienced. He’s been training with us for the last 10 days, he’s very fit and the reviews I’ve had from outside the club have been exceptional."

The 37-year-old goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s game at Aldershot Town, and is set to wear the number 19 shirt.