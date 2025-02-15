Magpies back in the title hunt after winning run as they prepare to face South Shields

Boss Andy Preece believes his Chorley team are reaping the benefits from doggedly digging-in during a lean spell earlier in the season.

After a superb start to the National League North campaign, the Magpies came slightly unstuck as they dropped from top to outside the play-off positions in the table.

A catalogue of injuries and a drop in form saw them pick up just three wins from 11 games between the beginning of November to the end of January.

However, they remained competitive, picking up a number of draws and clean sheets which ensured they remained in touch with the teams at the top.

Chorley Mark Ellis celebrates scoring the opening goal against Brackley Town (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

And with the majority of their squad returning to full health in recent weeks, they have hit a rich vein of form.

They have won their past four games, including fine victories over three of their rivals in the chase for promotion.

They have defeated full-time opponents in the shape of Kidderminster Harriers and Buxton, before a thumping 4-1 home victory over third-placed Brackley Town on Tuesday.

That result moved them to fourth – within a point of the Saints and just five points behind leaders Chester with two games in hand.

Preece told ChorleyFCTV: “I am really, really pleased. It’s a phenomenal effort to beat two full-time teams and then beat probably the best part-time team in the league over many years.

"You get confidence by getting results and not losing games. We have now won four on the spin.

"Those clean sheets were massive for us during that period of time because we had been conceding too many goals

"But we have looked a lot more solid, now we are scoring goals – I think that is 12 in the last four games.”

​Bamber Bridge head to FC United this weekend desperately in need of points to help their survival bid in the NPL Premier Division.

